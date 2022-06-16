Student art is breath of fresh air for Telford firm Filtermist on Clean Air Day

Amelie Maynard, James Stansfield, Daddy Berry, Daisy Green, Robert Horton and Louise Rhodes

Filtermist invited students to create images based on ‘what clean air means to them’ to get them thinking about the environment, and in particular, air quality.

Thirty-seven students – from Years 7 through to 10 – took part in the competition, submitting pictures in a range of media, including paint, pencil, collage and digital imagery.

The quality of the entries was extremely high and after much deliberation, the winners were named as Daisy Berry in Year 7, Daisy Green in Year 8, Amelie Maynard in Year 9, and Robert Horton in Year 10.

Lydia Barber, Filtermist’s director of group marketing, said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the number of entries we received and the time the students had taken to really think about their pictures.

“The products and services that Filtermist manufactures and supplies are all designed to ensure the air in industrial premises is clean and safe for people to breathe, but as a marketing department, we sometimes struggle to depict ‘clean air’ visually.

“Today's Clean Air Day provided the perfect opportunity to get the students thinking about this topic and the results are fabulous.

“It was really interesting to see the different approaches the students took, both in terms of their inspiration and thought processes, as well as the media they chose to present their ideas on. All the winning images are very different, but they all convey a very powerful message.”

This is the second time Bridgnorth Endowed School has collaborated with Filtermist on an art project – the two organisations previously worked together to create a painted train for the Bridgnorth Art Trail back in 2018.

Art Teacher Louise Rhodes, who was involved in both projects, said: “It was great to be able to work with Filtermist again. We have some very talented artists, and this was a really good opportunity for them to showcase their skills, as well as representing the school and strengthening our links with a major local employer.”

The four winning entries will be displayed at Filtermist’s Telford headquarters. Each winner was presented with a Filtermist goodie-bag and a £50 Hobbycraft voucher to spend on art materials of their choice by Filtermist’s CEO, James Stansfield.