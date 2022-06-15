Businesses in south Shropshire invited to get support to grow

Bishop's Castle Library. Photo: Google

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire will be hosting a drop in for entrepreneurs and businesses to get advice on finance and funding and all for free.

The team will be at Bishop's Castle Library, in Station Street, Bishop's Castle, on Tuesday, June 21, from 10am to 2pm to offer their expertise.

Topics that businesses might need help with can also include support to start up, skills and training, networking and events, and growing a business.

It is a ‘drop in’ event, meaning that no appointment necessary, but attendees can register their interest in attending. Coffee and cake will be an extra incentive.