Sarah steps up to manage care home

Sarah Evans, the new manager at Briarfields in Shrewsbury

Sarah Evans is the new manager of Coverage Care’s Briarfields, a 43-bed home in Shrewsbury, which recently opened a new dedicated dementia unit for up to 12 people.

Sarah has previously also worked for a private care company, but she is no stranger to Coverage Care.

She said: “I actually started my career with Coverage Care. I started as an activities organiser, and in a short time I worked my way up to deputy and then to manager. It’s a really rewarding career.”

Sarah, who has previously worked at Coverage Care homes in Telford and Market Drayton, has a team of nearly 50 staff at Briarfields but is keen to expand the team further.

She said: “We are looking to recruit care assistants, night care assistants and shift leaders. Applicants don’t need any specific qualifications, but they do need to be a very caring person. We offer extensive training and lots of support.

“Briarfields is a really, really caring home, and very homely. The staff are all very dedicated. We concentrate on the individual and are very person-centred.”

Coverage Care Services Ltd is Shropshire’s largest independent not-for-profit care provider and looks after elderly residents from their local communities and beyond.

Chief executive Debbie Price said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah as manager of Briarfields. Sarah knows Coverage Care and our ethos very well and she is the perfect fit to lead the growing team.”