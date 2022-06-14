Sarah steps up to manage care home

Sarah Evans is the new manager of Coverage Care’s Briarfields, a 43-bed home in Shrewsbury, which recently opened a new dedicated dementia unit for up to 12 people.
Sarah has previously also worked for a private care company, but she is no stranger to Coverage Care.
She said: “I actually started my career with Coverage Care. I started as an activities organiser, and in a short time I worked my way up to deputy and then to manager. It’s a really rewarding career.”
Sarah, who has previously worked at Coverage Care homes in Telford and Market Drayton, has a team of nearly 50 staff at Briarfields but is keen to expand the team further.
She said: “We are looking to recruit care assistants, night care assistants and shift leaders. Applicants don’t need any specific qualifications, but they do need to be a very caring person. We offer extensive training and lots of support.
“Briarfields is a really, really caring home, and very homely. The staff are all very dedicated. We concentrate on the individual and are very person-centred.”
Coverage Care Services Ltd is Shropshire’s largest independent not-for-profit care provider and looks after elderly residents from their local communities and beyond.
Chief executive Debbie Price said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah as manager of Briarfields. Sarah knows Coverage Care and our ethos very well and she is the perfect fit to lead the growing team.”
Coverage Care operates 12 homes across Shropshire, providing residential, nursing and dementia care for elderly people.