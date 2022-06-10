Church Stretton ‘homecoming’ for estate agents

Andy Price, senior branch manager

The office was officially opened in April with the company marking the occasion by donating £100 to local charity Mayfair Community Centre, which provides essential services to some of the most vulnerable members of the community in Church Stretton.

Co-director Russell Griffin said: “We are thrilled to reopen our offices in Church Stretton after a period of closure partly due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Church Stretton has always been a key component of the Samuel Wood organisation. During lockdown we made the sensible decision to move the branch to become an ‘interactive hub’, allowing property valuations and viewings to continue seven days a week.

“Now with a refreshed office environment and upgraded computerised software system, we are fully operational and hope to bring a new dimension to the local property market with the very latest marketing technology.

“We are also delighted to welcome senior branch manager Andy Price to the branch team. Andy has over two decades’ experience in sales and business development and is working across our mid-Shropshire patch.”

As part of Samuel Wood’s commitment to the local community, the company wanted to support a local charity and chose Mayfair Community Centre.

Nicola Daniels, from Mayfair Community Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive this support from Samuel Wood. It will help contribute to the wide range of services and activities the Community Centre provides. Thank you for thinking of us.”