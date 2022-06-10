Business based near Tenbury Wells proves it is top of the tree

Treeopia, which opened in 2019, and sits in an area of historic woodland within a 13th century medieval farmstead, has won a Visit England Award of Excellence.
The business offers adults somewhere to shut off when life’s stresses become too much, a opportunity for couples to re-connect and a very special place for celebrations and engagements.
Treeopia was awarded the top prize of gold for self catering accommodation of the year, and were commended for providing a memorable guest experience and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.
The business had been were shortlisted for the awards hosted at Birmingham Library, after winning and award at the regional Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards earlier this year.