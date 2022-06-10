Business based near Tenbury Wells proves it is top of the tree

Treetopia

Treeopia, which opened in 2019, and sits in an area of historic woodland within a 13th century medieval farmstead, has won a Visit England Award of Excellence.

The business offers adults somewhere to shut off when life’s stresses become too much, a opportunity for couples to re-connect and a very special place for celebrations and engagements.

Treeopia was awarded the top prize of gold for self catering accommodation of the year, and were commended for providing a memorable guest experience and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.