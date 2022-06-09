Ladder for Shropshire: Record store seeks apprentice to boost online presence

Steve Ball, founder of Queen Street Records

Market Drayton-based Queen Street Records wants to train an apprentice to focus on digital marketing to boost online trading.

Established in 2021, the business specialises in new and quality used vinyl records. It also deals with a wide range of instrument accessories, other music merchandise and memorabilia.

Responding to the resurgence of interest in vinyl, the business is now booming having developed a significant online trade and hopes the new apprentice can grow that side of the business further.

The apprentice will promote products and services through social media, continue to develop the website, deal with customers electronically through various social media platforms as well as face-to-face and over the telephone.

The apprentice will follow the digital marketing level three standard supported by SBC Training and also gain qualifications in marketing business principles, principles of coding, online and offline marketing, and Google Analytics.

Steve Ball, founder of Queen Street Records, approached the Ladder for Shropshire apprenticeships programme to find out more. He was quickly put in touch with a local training provider and the apprenticeship opportunity is now live for applicants.

Steve said: “This is a unique opportunity for a young person who is interested in the music industry and would like to start a career using social media and e-commerce. I am really excited with how this has progressed and thanks to the Ladder for Shropshire for providing the guidance.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “This is a dream job for many young people, combining the music industry with social media and marketing. We expect interest to be high and I would urge young people who are interested to contact recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk."

Employers wanting support with apprenticeships can contact the Ladder on 07939 664033 or email enquiries@ladderforshropshire.com