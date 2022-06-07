Shropshire company officially opens new offices

Newport Mayor Ian Perry with Helen Culshaw of Ascendancy. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Mayor Ian Perry joined Ascendancy founder Helen Culshaw along with her team and clients, suppliers and local guests to see inside the company base at Chetwynd End – a historic home that dates back to medieval times.

Helen said: “It has been such an interesting and fantastic journey and we have been wanting to welcome clients, suppliers and work friends to the new office since the completion of the project in 2020 – however, the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions made an official launch a little difficult.

“It was fantastic to finally open our doors and welcome people in to see what we have created and meet the team – and the weather was kind enough for us to even enjoy some games in the garden.

“Our special guest Mayor Perry cut the official ribbon and everyone enjoyed coffee, tea and lots of cake, and of course the chance to visit the King’s Head pub – the unusual staff room we created in a converted outhouse.”

A huge renovation and conversion project was undertaken to prepare the building for the Ascendancy team and the history of the building – and many treasures – were revealed.

Research by Helen and the Newport History Society led to the belief that the home was part of a burgage plot, a property owned by a burgess in a medieval town.

The History Society also dug some test pits in the garden and found some pieces of medieval pot among many more modern finds – and guests were lucky enough to get to see them at the open event.

“We are so grateful to the Newport History Society for coming along, bringing some finds and chatting to the guests,” added Helen. “Thanks also goes to the Ascendancy team who worked hard to put together videos and photobooks of the different steps of the refurbishment for visitors to see, and also took guests on a tour of the office throughout the open day.”

Councillor Perry said: “It was fantastic to spend my first engagement visiting a local business, chatting with members of the Newport History Society and enjoying cake with some of Newport’s residents and businessmen and women.