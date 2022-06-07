New sandwich bar and cafe opens in Shrewsbury

Marie Morgan, left, and Sarah Trill run Kendal Delights at Unit 2C, Kendal Court, Shrewsbury

Kendal Delights, a new business, is based at Unit 2C, Kendal Court, Kendal Road, Harlescott, after Sarah Trill and Marie Morgan, who run the shop, completed the letting of ground floor premises.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We extend our best wishes to Sarah and Marie with their new venture.

“It offers an eat in or takeaway service and is another excellent addition to the area.

“The property is a well located and attractive ground floor unit that forms part of a comprehensive local shopping area, with Kendal Road directly off the busy Whitchurch Road and providing access to Centurion Trade Park.”

The new home for the sandwich bar and cafe extends to about 721 sq ft.