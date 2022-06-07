Consultancy Harris Lamb launches Telford office as it furthers Midlands presence

Mark Linning, Charles D’Auncey and Matt Tilt

The business, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, launched the new office at Stafford Park with two key appointments.

Matthew Tilt, formerly a director at Lambert Smith Hampton in Birmingham, and Mark Linning, previously head of professional services at Bulleys, have joined the business at director level and will drive the Telford office.

Charles D’Auncey, director, said: “Over the past three decades our business has thrived as we’ve grown both our team and the number of services we offer, and we’re entering the next phase by developing it further.

“With existing offices in Birmingham, Dudley, Worcester, Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham, the board felt that a new Telford office was a natural progression for the business, complementing our other sites and providing an additional outlet for our diverse service offering.

“As the largest independently owned property specialist in the Midlands, we have established a strong reputation throughout the region and beyond, and with an ever-increasing number of instructions in Shropshire, it was important to have a team on the ground. We are delighted to have welcomed Matthew and Mark to spearhead the Telford site, both of whom bring extensive regional and national experience and will prove assets to our team."

Matt said: “Mark and I both live in Telford and are excited to be opening the new Harris Lamb office in our home town. The combination of our skillsets, local knowledge, and the established Harris Lamb offering is an excellent platform for us to service clients right across the West Midlands conurbation.”