Müller farmers to get another milk price increase

Inside Müller's Telford plant

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 46p per litre from July 1 – a 4.5p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are continuing to see extraordinary increases in input costs throughout our entire supply chain from farm to shelf, including but not limited to fertiliser, feed, energy, packaging, and logistics.

“We are doing everything we can to support our farmers and protect security of supply for the millions of consumers who enjoy the dairy products we make. We will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies in the coming months.”