Müller farmers to get another milk price increase

By James Pugh

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that it will increase the milk price it offers to farmers from July.

Inside Müller's Telford plant
Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 46p per litre from July 1 – a 4.5p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are continuing to see extraordinary increases in input costs throughout our entire supply chain from farm to shelf, including but not limited to fertiliser, feed, energy, packaging, and logistics.

“We are doing everything we can to support our farmers and protect security of supply for the millions of consumers who enjoy the dairy products we make. We will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies in the coming months.”

Müller Advantage aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact and 99.5 per cent of eligible supplying dairy farmers have opted to commit to the programme.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

