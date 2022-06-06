Ladder for Shropshire: Campaign receives backing from North Shropshire MP

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan outside Parliament

Mrs Morgan said the apprenticeship campaign has proved to be really "beneficial" in linking the county's businesses with job seekers to help boost employment.

The Ladder has supported hundreds of employers since it was relaunched in 2020 in response to the huge increase in youth unemployment.

During that time the Ladder – in conjunction with the Shropshire Star – has worked to raise awareness of apprenticeships and to support employers to offer apprenticeships.

Employers have been supported with general advice, help to find an appropriate training provider and marketing and publicity to fill their apprenticeship vacancies.

Mrs Morgan said: “Apprenticeships are a great route into employment for so many people and that’s why I’m fully behind the great work done by Ladder for Shropshire.

“There are lots of fantastic businesses in Shropshire and there are also lots of talented people in need of work and training.

“So having a dedicated resource that can link the two together and help boost employment is really beneficial.

“I will be making sure to spread the word about the Ladder to both businesses and jobseekers when I speak to them across north Shropshire.

“My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I are keen for higher vocational training to be expanded and for apprenticeship schemes to be expanded in sectors struggling with staff shortages after coronavirus.

"We need to give young people and those seeking a career change every opportunity to find work and the Ladder can help make this a reality.”