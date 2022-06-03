Former maternity unit in Ludlow has to look to the future with a new use say councillors

Ludlow East councillor Tracey Huffer

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Johnny Bergius and Ed Godrich to convert the former maternity unit to provide space for six businesses.

The applicants say the proposed use is a flexible working space which will allow small businesses to occupy an attractive space central to the market town of Ludlow.

The unit was permanently closed in 2019 following a spate of temporary closures, a decision that was fought against by the local community.

Councillor Tracey Huffer said the maternity unit should still be open.

“The former maternity unit has not been used for some years because it was not fit for purpose. It did not meet current standards for hospital units and clinical space," she said.

"The maternity unit at Ludlow Community Hospital was closed for births and that was the wrong decision, leaving mothers having to travel tens of miles to Shrewsbury or Telford to give birth at one of the most important times of their lives.

“But we can’t live in the past. If a building on the hospital campus is not used, we need to get it occupied. Otherwise, the entire estate will be seen as run down. That will just add to pressures to close the entire site, which is what so many of us think the NHS is trying to do.”

Councillor Andy Boddington said: “This is good application from an entrepreneur looking for a home for an adventurous concept. The plan is to host an eclectic mix of small businesses, offices, artists, craft studios, filmmakers and the like. There is also talk of a coffee roastery.

“It is important that this application is approved within the statutory deadline of four weeks.

“We are desperately short of space for small businesses in Ludlow. We need projects like this to allow south Shropshire’s community, culture and economy to thrive.”

The rest of the hospital site and buildings is retained by the NHS and continues to function as a hospital.

The applications says: "The site is well connected to the town centre by pavements and bus services, whereby other businesses in the area might benefit indirectly from the use of the space. For example, occupants might choose to purchase food in nearby eateries, or carry out retail or leisure visits before or after work. Similarly, those visiting occupants of the building might carry out linked trips too. "