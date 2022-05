Supermarket opening times: Jubilee hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more

With a number of celebrations and street parties set to take place, a last minute dash to the supermarket is sure to be on the cards.

Most of the big supermarkets will be changing their hours over the four-day weekend, so make sure you're not caught out when planning your food shop.

Here is a rundown of when supermarkets in Shropshire and parts of Mid Wales will be open over the Jubilee weekend from June 2-5.

Tesco opening times

Cefn Mawr

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 11pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am- 4pm

Ellesmere

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 11pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Ludlow

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 11pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 2: 6am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - midnight

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Madeley Superstore)

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Wrekin Retail Park)

Thursday, June 2: 6am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - midnight

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Welshpool

Thursday, June 2: 6am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - midnight

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Whitchurch

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 11pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Sainsbury's opening times

Bridgnorth

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Ludlow

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 9pm

Sunday, June 5: 11am - 5pm

Oswestry

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10:30am - 4:30pm

Morrisons opening times

Market Drayton

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Oswestry

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 2: 6am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Lawley)

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Wellington

Thursday, June 2: 6am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Welshpool

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 9pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 9pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 9pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Asda opening times

Market Drayton

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 2: 7:30am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7:30am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7:30am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Donnington Wood)

Thursday, June 2: Midnight - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 6am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 6am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 11am - 5pm

Telford (Malinsgate)

Thursday, June 2: 7am - 10pm

Friday, June 3: 7am - 10pm

Saturday, June 4: 7am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Aldi opening times:

Normal opening hours will stay in place, but customers are advised to check their local store's opening times, as they vary from store to store.

The opening hours for most of Aldi's sites are:

Monday - Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Lidl opening times:

Market Drayton

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Oswestry

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury (Oteley Road)

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Shrewsbury (Whitchurch Road)

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10am

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Castle Street)

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 9pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Telford (Madeley)

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Whitchurch

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 8pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 8pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, June 5: 10am - 4pm

Waitrose

Newport

Thursday, June 2: 8am - 6pm

Friday, June 3: 8am - 6pm

Saturday, June 4: 8am - 8pm