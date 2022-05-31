Sponsors sign up for community awards – but more are needed

Simon Howell of Craven Dunhill, Jo Cooper of The Community Foundation, Rhea Alton of J&PR and Jane Pritchard of Aico

Shropshire’s Outstanding Community Awards are in their second year and organised by The Community Foundation to showcase the community spirit within the county along with all the hard work and dedication which is making a difference to people’s lives.

There are three categories: Large Community/Village/Town; Community Group/Organisation; Small Community/Village, and applicants have until June 30 to get their entries in.

Three Shropshire companies have already signed up as sponsors – Aico, based in Oswestry, a European market leader in home life safety; Craven Dunnill, based in Bridgnorth, a leader in the ceramic tile industry; and J&PR Ltd, a Wellington based PR and content creation agency.

Jo Cooper, The Community Foundation’s business development officer, said: “The Shropshire Outstanding Community Awards are beginning to gather pace and we are delighted to welcome three sponsors on board – their support is very much appreciated.

“Sponsorship is really important in helping us bring our vision to life of recognising the best of the best that Shropshire has to offer and having three such prominent Shropshire based companies supporting us can only enhance this year’s awards. We still have sponsorship opportunities available and would love to hear from anyone who would like to get behind the awards and support us in this way.

“Our bronze sponsorship option allows for the promotion of our sponsor through the use of their logo on marketing material, social media and web page relating to Shropshire’s Outstanding Community, and an invitation for two to the awards presentation in October.

“The silver sponsorship package also includes a social media post dedicated to sponsorship recognition for Shropshire’s Outstanding Community, the chance to take part in the judging and the opportunity of a five-minute presentation from the sponsor.

“In addition to everything in the silver package, the gold sponsorship option also includes a write-up on Shropshire’s Outstanding Community web page for the year of sponsorship and an invitation to award prizes at the presentation ceremony.

“The awards application process launched at the beginning of the month and will remain open until June 30. It’s really easy to get involved, all people have to do is follow the link and complete the application form.

“There are some amazing events and initiatives going on within communities in Shropshire – thriving and vibrant areas which deserve to be recognised and celebrated, which is what our awards are all about.”

The Community Foundation manages philanthropic giving, from people and businesses who want to give something back and make a difference in their local community and has been working in the county since 2016.