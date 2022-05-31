Former Market Drayton premises of Tudor Motor Body Repairs sold

Smithfield Motors has completed the purchase of the former site of Tudor Motor Body Repairs in Market Drayton

Smithfield Motors has completed the purchase of a range of commercial buildings and a residential two-bedroom cottage at the site located about a mile from the town centre.

The automotive company, owned by Sam Edwards, will relocate from Smithfield Road to its new Shrewsbury Road premises.

Tudor Motor Body Repairs had operated from the site since 1870, with the property put on the market after Kevin Vernon, the company’s owner, decided the time was right to retire.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are pleased to have been able to arrange the sale of such an iconic building which will continue to be involved with the automotive industry.

“The site has so much history with Tudor Motor Body Repairs having evolved from coach builders and wheelwrights to specialists in the maintenance and restoration of classic sports cars.

“We wish Kevin Tudor a happy retirement while we also wish Sam Edwards and Smithfield Motors every success in their new premises.”

Mr Vernon, who joined Tudor Motor Body Repairs in 1976, said: “The company had been under continual ownership since 1870. Mr Tudor started the company on the site in 1870 and his two sons worked alongside him.

“There was obviously no cars then, so it was repairing and building horse drawn vehicles, coach builders and wheelwrights.

“My grandmother used to clean for Mr Tudor, and my dad got a job there in February 1942 as an apprentice.”

On his decision to sell, Mr Vernon added: “It has been very sentimental. There was a lot of interest in the site when it went on the market.

"I accepted this offer as opposed to others as the new owner will continue to operate as a garage and I wish Sam and his team every success.”

Mr Edwards established Smithfield Motors in 2020, with the company specialising in car sales and campervan hire, as well as providing MOTs and servicing.

He said: “I think Kevin liked the fact the place was going to be carrying on as an automotive business rather than just an investment.

“We can now expand the business with a view of providing wider service opportunities.”