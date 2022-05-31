Clifton Trade Bathrooms taps into new market at Shropshire business park

James Davies, Chloe Davies, Terry McGrath, Stephen Wetherall from Clifton Trade Bathrooms and Toby Shaw from TSR

Clifton Trade Bathrooms Ltd moved into the new units at Vanguard Park in January to start its fit out and launched with a hog roast for customers this month.

Carl Muramaa, operations manager at Clifton Trade Bathrooms, said: “We are excited to bring our high-quality bathrooms to Shrewsbury and the surrounding area. Vanguard Park is a great base for our new showroom and with main road frontage, it’s easy for new customers to find us.

“Morris Property have an excellent reputation within Shropshire. The quality of the building, as well as they development is second-to-none and we’re excited to showcase our products here.”

Vanguard Park is one of the region’s most successful business parks, providing more than 237,000 sq ft of showroom and trade counter premises for local, national and international businesses.