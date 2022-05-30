Chamber chief hopeful businesses to get economic boost from Jubilee celebrations

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan

Hospitality, leisure and retail businesses will be hoping for a rise in demand for their goods and services as the nation gathers for parties and events over the weekend.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "I think this extended holiday will benefit particularly tourism, leisure and hospitality venues.

"The Jubilee celebrations will enable people to enjoy themselves and inevitably we will see spending in businesses.

"Understandably, consumers are under considerable financial pressure and will be careful of how they choose to spend their money, but I am confident that people will want to take advantage of the many businesses who provide excellent goods and services during this time of cerebration."

He added: "I think people have got to understand businesses in tourism, leisure and hospitality are quite often short of staff and are struggling to recruit so some patience and tolerance will be appreciated during this time."

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury is being decked out in red, white and blue as the town begins a summer of celebration.

Four kilometres of special bunting has been installed throughout the town centre, plus flags and banners designed by Shrewsbury-based artist Emma Williams to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

A variety of events are taking place over jubilee weekend, including a dedicated picnic and chill-out area in The Square and St Alkmund's Churchyard with Original Shrewsbury deck chairs and bean bags, live music, and photo-opportunity thrones with a royalty-worthy prize.

High Street will also be closed to traffic over the four days and free parking is available on Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car park.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, which represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre, said everyone was looking forward to the summer.

“The Queen’s Jubilee is a fitting theme for a celebratory summer in Shrewsbury,” she said. “The bunting and lamppost banners look fantastic and really add to the atmosphere in the town centre.

“We were looking for a design that was inspired by the jubilee and the classic red, white and blue of the Union Jack, but with a twist – and Emma certainly delivered on that.

“When you add up all of the bunting, it’s actually four kilometres in length so it’s a big job to hang it all up, and we are grateful to the team at Potters Electrical for their assistance.

“There are various events taking place around the town centre over the weekend of the Platinum Jubilee – we are arranging live music in The Square on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and in St Alkmund’s Square on Friday.