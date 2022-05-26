Passengers report long queues again at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport

Passengers took to social media to report long queues at both check-in and security from this morning.

One person tweeted: "Long queues for check-in and security this morning at 4.30am."

@bhx_official Long queues for check in and security this morning at 4.30am. Checked bags the night before but thank you to all security staff, so well organised and through in less than 30 minutes. — J Flatters (@Julesfl6tters) May 26, 2022

Another one said: "I’m in Birmingham Airport and the queues to security was crazy as well."

I’m in Birmingham airport and the queues to security was crazy as well. — Daniel Fletcher (@DanielFletch89) May 26, 2022

Another passenger said: "Passport control spot on. But every time…it’s over 1.5 hours for baggage. What takes so long?"

@bhx_official Passport control spot on - but every time…it’s over 1.5 hours for baggage!!! What takes so long?! — Russell Brown (@russ1491) May 26, 2022

It comes just weeks after images emerged of thousands of passengers in huge queues snaking outside the airport building after numbers overwhelmed security facilities.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said: "Another busy start today as thousands of customers took to the skies.