Jet2.com adds 14th plane at Birmingham

A Jet2.com passenger plane arrives at Birmingham Airport

Jet2.com will add a 14th aircraft to the numbers based at the airport in time for its summer 2023 programme of flights.

It is in response to strong demand for flights and holidays from Birmingham Airport.

Just weeks after celebrating its fifth anniversary at Birmingham Airport, the leisure airline has also announced an expanded programme for summer 2023.

It will cover 52 sun and city destinations including two new Italian island hotspots in Sicily and Sardinia.

Jet2.com is also reintroducing flights and holidays to Bourgas in Bulgaria next summer.

The four city break destinations from Birmingham Airport for summer 2023 will be Amsterdam, Prague, Krakow and Budapest.

There will be more frequent flights to Tenerife, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Crete, Antalya and Rome.

There will be up to 32 weekly flights to the Canary Islands, up to 32 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, up to 47 weekly flights to 13 Greek destinations, up to 25 weekly flights to Turkey and up to 13 weekly flights to seven Italian destinations during peak times.

The expansion increasing capacity compared to summer 2022 to more than 2.1 million seats

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are continuing to experience enormous demand for our award-winning flights and holidays from Birmingham Airport, and as always we are quick to respond to that demand by adding capacity.