Shropshire's Hobsons Brewery tastes success in awards

Hobsons Brewery

The awards took place at Ludlow Spring Festival in the grounds of Ludlow Castle.

Twisted Spire is described as a vibrant blond beer and took the Gold in its category ‘Bottle/Can Bitter’. Old Henry, a rich auburn ale, secured Silver in the ‘Bottle/Can Amber, Brown and Red Ale' category. The final award went to Best, a traditional amber bitter, taking Bronze in the 'Cask British Bitter' category.

Nick Davis, from Hobsons Brewery, said: “The SIBA Wales & West Independent Beer Awards are a showcase of the highest quality beers in our region. The competition was fierce and rightly so, making myself and the Hobsons team all the more proud to have secured three wins at the awards including Gold for Twisted Spire.

"Twisted Spire has been part of the Hobsons range since 2009. Its name is inspired by St Mary’s Church in Cleobury Mortimer which boasts its own twisted spire, nodding to the history of its hometown.”

The SIBA Wales & West Independent Beer Awards judge a huge range of beers across a number of styles in separate cask and keg competitions.

Roy Allkin, SIBA chairman, said: “Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again. Lucky beer festival attendees at Ludlow Spring Festival were able to try these and various other award-winning beers immediately after the competition, something which is great for brewers too as they get to put their beers into the hands of real beer-lovers.