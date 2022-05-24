Shropshire beauty business to open a second salon as it continues to expand

Owner Sophie Williams pictured with members of the Sweetcheeks team

Sophie Williams, the owner of Sweetcheeks Academy & Beauty Salon in Telford, has completed the letting of additional premises in Shrewsbury.

The property at Unit 1A Harlescott Lane, once home to a branch of Barclays Bank and more recently a gym, is being transformed into a beauty salon.

Sweetcheeks in Shrewsbury will be set over two floors and will offer a range of beauty treatments, aesthetics and a training academy.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are delighted to have completed a letting to Sophie Williams and wish her every success in her new premises.

“It represents an exciting expansion for Sweetcheeks, with the business now having salons in both Telford and Shrewsbury.

“The range of units at Harlescott Lane form part of a very popular parade of businesses.

“It's now fully let which demonstrates the success we have had in attracting tenants to the area.”

The new Shrewsbury Sweetcheeks salon will be based in a modern two-storey end of terrace unit which has been extensively refurbished and extends to about 2,488 sq ft.