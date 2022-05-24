Popular business membership community launches in Shropshire

Victoria Charnley, regional director B4 Shropshire, David Barker and Olivia Wells from Nuffield Health, Kate Hudson from Global Systematic Investors LLP, and Catherine Buckley from Catherine Buckley PR

B4 is replicating its massive Oxfordshire success, initially in Shropshire and, ultimately, with B4 communities across the UK.

B4 was founded in Oxford in 2006 by Richard Rosser, an entrepreneur with an extensive background in business management and publishing.

B4 members are actively introduced to other decision makers and events take on a slightly ‘grander’ perspective.

The organisation will be holding events in Shropshire’s finest venues and its accompanying website is an effective platform which shares news and views, thought-leadership, opinion and, most importantly, facilitates connections for its members.

B4’s community in Oxfordshire includes the globally renowned Blenheim Palace, Oxford Brookes University Business School, Unipart Group and Owen Mumford.

With a reputation for holding inspirational events in equally inspiring venues such as the Ashmolean Museum, the Bodleian Library, Bombay Sapphire Distillery, Saïd Business School, and Blenheim, events range from informal cocktail parties to more formal black-tie dinners and even ‘netwalking’, which will also be coming to Shropshire.

“B4 brings like-minded businesses and individuals together from businesses of any size and from any sector. The key is that our members believe in long-term business relationships, not quick wins. Many of our members do business with each other – it’s an inevitable by-product of building great relationships – but they’re part of B4 to make valuable connections, share their expertise with each other and the wider business community and, hopefully, enjoy themselves along the way,” said Richard.

“We invite or are introduced to businesses by our members that understand the value of a supportive community of experts that help each other with their business challenges.

“We’ve created a knowledge sharing environment where trust is a key element of B4’s success which inevitably leads to members working with each other. As a business, have engaged B4 Members to help with marketing, print, IT, travel, videography, and strategy and in every instance the service provided has been first-class.”

B4 is perfectly placed to make informed introductions and connect members to the right people. B4 Shropshire members will have instant access to the Oxfordshire community and this ‘cross-pollination’ will continue as communities are launched nationally.

In March, founding B4 Shropshire members met at a soft launch at Hencote Vineyard and Restaurant in Shrewsbury.

Members including Shrewsbury Business Park, home to a community of over 70 businesses across a range of industries; Telford International Centre, the leading exhibition, conference, and events centre; Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK’s largest wealth management firms; Ask Mobile Communications, which provides mobile and fixed line communications to business of all sizes nationwide; and hosts Hencote Vineyard, a destination English vineyard and restaurant, were in attendance.

Alison Griffin, managing director of Telford International Centre, said: “We are delighted to join B4 Shropshire. Connecting businesses to learn, develop and support each other is always a laudable and beneficial goal; whilst linking geographically enables this group to promote the very best of Shropshire business and do ever more to put our county on the map across varied business and market sectors.”

Severn Hospice has been chosen as B4’s inaugural charity partner and B4 has pledged that 10 per cent of every B4 Shropshire membership will be passed to the charity, as well as funds raised from other fundraising initiatives throughout the charities’ year-term.

Elodie Home, head of fundraising at Severn Hospice, said: “We are delighted and very touched to have been chosen as B4’s charity of the year for 2022.

“We provide care to thousands of local people living with incurable illness and organisations like B4 enable us to provide this vital care for free when it is needed most. We are very grateful to them and their members for the support they will give us over the coming year.”

Telford start-up company Teach A Trade, which teaches trades alongside professionals, has been gifted a year’s membership under the B4 Academy. New for 2022, the Academy will admit 10 start-ups in each community and provide them with unparalleled opportunities to help them grow.

B4 Shropshire recently hosted a networking lunch for 22 business guests at The Lion and Pheasant Hotel in Shropshire and next month B4 Shropshire will officially launch at a special event hosted at Hencote, where B4 Shropshire founding members will meet with B4 Oxfordshire members for the first time.

Victoria Charnley, who has over two decades experience managing businesses, has been appointed as B4 Shropshire’s area director and B4’s business development manager.

“We are widely regarded as the leading business group in Oxfordshire, but our plans for expansion are really exciting and it’s great to have Victoria as part of the team. She has exactly the qualities we need and is a perfect fit for B4. With the community developing in Shropshire, our national vision is becoming a reality,” said Richard.