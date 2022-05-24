Invertek Drives invests in expansion in Spain

Invertek Drives

The investment in Invertek Drives Iberica S.L, a wholly-owned subsidiary, will allow the business to support growth within the Spanish drives and electric motors sector.

It comes after Invertek Drives reported significant growth globally in 2020/2021 and its parent company, Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI), committed to a £10 million investment at the company’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Welshpool, to increase output from 350,000 units a year to 600,000.

Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives, and who is also senior vice president of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of Power Transmission and Controls Group (EMEIA Business HQ), said the investment in its Spanish subsidiary was part of an ongoing expansion within the EMEIA region.

“We have seen significant growth in sales over the past two years which has taken us to record levels of output and sales. Globally, the Optidrive VFD range and Invertek brand are synonymous with quality and durability which has further strengthened our position within the drives market.

“Our operation in Spain has mirrored the growth of our operations globally. We are committed to supporting that in order to strengthen our position in the Spanish marketplace.”

The Spanish operation deals with sales, servicing and technical support for the Optidrive VFD range. It also provides technical and bespoke solutions for customers. The investment will support the growth of the business and recruitment.

Invertek Drives Iberica S.L is headquartered in Barcelona. Carlos Salgado, managing director, said: “For us, this is the beginning of a new stage that we face with great enthusiasm, in which we continue to maintain the spirit of our origins that has led us to where we are today and where the customer is at the centre of all our drive solutions activities.

“Today, we can say that we are even more committed to our sustainability targets, which are based on respect for people, planet and prosperity, from our position as a major player in the drive market, and which are the driving force of the group.

“This investment in our subsidiary will enable us to better exploit the opportunities for Invertek's development in our territory, from a drives and solution-oriented perspective, and thus contribute to solving our customers' and society's problems.”

He added: “Our R&D departments in the United Kingdom are continuously working on new drive platforms that are fed by actively listening to the present and future demands of society, which we then transform into products and which allow us to differentiate ourselves by a better approach to the need.

“This is key to our progress in our territory and globally and with the investment and commitment that the group is making today, we will be able to reach our Spanish market more and better, which is excellent news for those customers who already travel with us today and for those who will have the opportunity to do It shortly thanks to our better position from today.”

In January, Invertek Drives announced a £10 million expansion of its manufacturing facility and a new Application Centre at its global HQ in the UK to significantly increase output over the next two years.

The Application Centre will be used to showcase Invertek’s products to potential and existing customers and used for training sales, technical, and servicing personnel.