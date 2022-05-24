Notification Settings

Aesthetics clinic opens in Bridgnorth’s High Street

By James Pugh

An aesthetics clinic has opened in Bridgnorth’s High Street, with Rebecca Phillips completing the letting of newly-refurbished premises.

LUXE Laser & Skin Clinic has completed the letting of 82 High Street, Bridgnorth
The clinic is based in ground floor premises that form part of a Grade II listed building at 82 High Street.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s a charming three-storey building that provides contemporary styled accommodation.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Rebecca Phillips after the property was identified as being ideal for an aesthetics clinic.

“It represents an exciting expansion for Rebecca and we wish her every success, with the aesthetics clinic another excellent addition to Bridgnorth’s High Street.”

Rebecca added: “I am so excited to launch my new business, LUXE Laser & Skin Clinic, in these beautiful premises on Bridgnorth High Street.

"I am an experienced aesthetician with over 10 years of experience and I thrive off providing the best up to date treatments for my clients.

"I’m looking forward to meeting many new clients in my new clinic.”

The property, which extends to about 769 sq ft, is prominently located in the town centre alongside a mix of local and national retailers.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

