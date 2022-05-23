New air source heat pump showroom opening in Shrewsbury

The Daikin Sustainable Home Centre is being launched by Farr & Harris, an independent family-owned plumbing merchants specialising in renewable heating systems.

The Mayoress Councillor Elisabeth Roberts will officially open the Sustainable Home Centre at a public launch event on Friday, May 27.

The event is open to anyone with an interest in heat pumps, from installers looking for advice on training, to housing associations and developers wanting to find out about the benefits of the technology, and consumers wishing to purchase a heat pump for their home.

From 9am until close, at Farr & Harris on Shrewsbury’s Brassey Road, guests will be able to look round the new centre, listen to presentations on the centre and heat pumps, meet experts from Farr & Harris and world-leading heat pump manufacturer, Daikin, and view the latest Daikin heat pump technology.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes including a Daikin air purifier, worth upwards of £399.

Anthony Mathewson, manager at Farr & Harris, said: “Opening our new Sustainable Home Centre is a fantastic milestone for our business. We hope to see lots of friendly faces on the big day, and we’re thrilled to have the Mayoress on board to kickstart our next chapter.

“We can size, design, advise and supply bespoke low temperature and high temperature heat pumps, along with complementary solutions like underfloor heating. And we’re constantly investing time and money to ensure we offer the best products at the best prices. We’re confident that we’ve got something for everyone to benefit from, at the launch event and beyond.”

Following the launch event, the new centre will be a place for homeowners to familiarise themselves with air source heat pump technology and to sit down with an expert to discuss the best solution for heating and cooling their home, before they’re partnered with a trusted local installer.