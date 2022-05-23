Car company prepares to bring extremely fast electric vehicle charging to Shrewsbury

Volvo Cars and Plugsurfing offer Europe-wide charging service on all electric models

Volvo Cars has made an investment from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund in StoreDot, an Israeli-based company that is developing extreme-fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles.

It means that within the next two years, the technology will allow drivers to purchase electric cars that are capable of such rapid charging times.

This quicker charging will make what can be a present-day chore a more convenient, enjoyable and sustainable experience.

Chris Carr, managing director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “This investment is an exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring.

“With demand for electric cars at an all-time high, developing our cars’ technology by investing in the latest research available remains at the forefront of our commitment to electrification and carbon-free motoring.

“StoreDot’s technology will allow our future models to build on the convenience of an EV by offering even faster charging – giving Shrewsbury drivers more time to enjoy the driving experience.

“We know that many drivers are yet to experience an electric car and understand the benefits, so we invite Shrewsbury drivers to visit our showroom, discover more about the cars’ design and receive expert advice from our team for when the time comes to make the switch.”

Volvo Cars says it was the first established car maker to commit to all-out electrification and aims to sell only pure electric cars by 2030.

By working together with Volvo Cars, StoreDot aims to accelerate the availability of the technology, with the aim of going into mass production by 2024.