Investment portfolio to drive inward investment in Midlands

Midlands Engine chairman Sir John Peace

Taken together, it is estimated these opportunities could support or create 220,000 jobs and deliver more than £33bn in gross development value.

The portfolio showcases exceptional investment opportunities across Midlands core sector strengths including: health and life sciences, energy, transport technology, cyber and data, materials and products, and agri-food.

It has been developed in collaboration with Midlands Engine partners, including the region’s local authorities, local enterprise partnerships, and leading promotion and investment agencies - to present the most complete picture currently available of Midlands priority investment propositions.

The portfolio forms the keystone of Midlands Engine’s involvement at the UK Real Estate Infrastructure Investment Forum that is taking place in Leeds.

Throughout the forum, the Midlands Engine partnership is showcasing the region’s strengths in support of the urgent need to level up and drive economic growth and prosperity.

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, said: "The Midlands offering to the world has always been prodigious – from our heritage as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, to the cutting-edge technologies that are being developed right now in sectors as diverse as health and life sciences, digital and clean energy.