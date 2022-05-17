Telford firm holding second open day as it looks to recruit more staff

Due to a full order book and exciting long-term prospects, Corbetts the Galvanizers said it needs to expand the workforce and is offering full-time, permanent jobs with immediate starts.

The company held a successful open day in March and the galvanizer is inviting prospective employees to another on Thursday, May 26.

The day will give those interested a chance to tour the factory in the Halesfield area of Telford and talk with experienced workers over a cup of team and a cake. It is possible to sign up for a new career with Corbetts within 30 minutes and start work the following Monday.

After witnessing galvanizing first-hand, prospective workers will be introduced to the benefits of Corbetts’ Iron Duke Academy. The academy ensures staff are given sufficient training and development opportunities, making sure that Corbetts workers have the chance to move up the company ladder, or into different roles.

HR Manager Natalie Hughes said: "We are not offering jobs on short contracts but long-term, well-paid positions, and if you want a new career, you can secure a job the same day.”