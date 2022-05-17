Shrewsbury cupcake business relocates thanks to help from Q financial Services

David Wells and Crystal Owen at the new home of Crystal’s Cupcakes in Shrewsbury

Crystal’s Cupcakes has swapped its old base in the Parade in Shrewsbury for a new home at Sweetlake Business Park in the town.

Q Commercial finance partner David Wells helped organise the finance for the move, which has seen the cupcake firm take on new staff and look to target further growth in the coming months.

Crystal Owen, who set up the cupcake business 10 years ago, said she was delighted with the new home and praised the support she received from Q, which has offices in Wellington and Shrewsbury.

“We loved our old shop in the Parade but we have grown so much we needed to move to help us cope with demand and plan for the future,” said Crystal.

“The new base is split in half, with one half producing all the cupcakes and sweet treats for the shop and wholesale orders, whilst the other is now a takeout shop.

“We are now able to sell a large range of items, savoury and sweet, serve a breakfast and lunch menu, and have our cupcakes, coffee and milkshakes available throughout the day. Business has already increased by as much as 50 per cent and the menu is getting bigger every week.”

Crystal said she had already taken on one new full-time member of staff and one part-time, and still had a vacancy for another full-time role, and could not have made the move without the help she received from David Wells and Q.

“We have had a roller coaster of a journey to get the keys with hurdles at every turn, but David was by our side the whole time and always available to help.

“He is very friendly, approachable and did everything possible to make sure we ended up in our dream unit.”

David said he was delighted to have been able to organise the finance to make the move possible and support Crystal in her plans for the business.

“We worked closely together and found a new lender to the market who would support finance with the changing of the building from offices to a bakery and shop.

“We were able to use our expertise to show that the company’s forward plans for growth would be sustained by moving to a new premises and I’m delighted to see that that is already proving to be the case.