Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search begins for responsible business nominees in Shropshire

By James PughNorth ShropshireBusinessPublished:

Businesses in the north of the county are being urged to put themselves forward to be nominated as the area’s 'Responsible Business Champion'.

North Shropshire Helen Morgan MP
North Shropshire Helen Morgan MP

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is keen to highlight the good work that businesses in her constituency are doing and wants to hear from any companies who think they should be considered for the accolade.

Constituents can also nominate any companies they believe are deserving of the award.

There are lots of outstanding business operating in north Shropshire but only one can be nominated by Helen for the Constituency Responsible Business Champion.

The nominee will have the chance to send a representative to Parliament for the annual Responsible Business Champions reception and will also be up against other companies for the national award.

Any business can be nominated regardless of industry or size, but they must demonstrate how they have a positive impact in the region.

This can include supporting local charities or schools, working to improve the local environment, offering quality apprenticeships, or just being lovely towards staff and customers.

If you think your company, or a company you know, should be nominated then email helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk explaining why.

Business
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News