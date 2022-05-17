Search begins for responsible business nominees in Shropshire

North Shropshire Helen Morgan MP

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is keen to highlight the good work that businesses in her constituency are doing and wants to hear from any companies who think they should be considered for the accolade.

Constituents can also nominate any companies they believe are deserving of the award.

There are lots of outstanding business operating in north Shropshire but only one can be nominated by Helen for the Constituency Responsible Business Champion.

The nominee will have the chance to send a representative to Parliament for the annual Responsible Business Champions reception and will also be up against other companies for the national award.

Any business can be nominated regardless of industry or size, but they must demonstrate how they have a positive impact in the region.

This can include supporting local charities or schools, working to improve the local environment, offering quality apprenticeships, or just being lovely towards staff and customers.