Rags to riches founder of £14 million Telford loft empire shortlisted for award

Rob Stone

Facing spiralling consumer debt and struggling to feed his nine children, Rob developed the idea for Instaloft – now the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions – when scrolling online through franchise opportunities and stumbled across one for loft ladders.

Though he could not afford a franchise, in a make-or-break move, Rob purchased some basic tools via a £200 credit card, created a basic logo and launched the Instaloft brand on Facebook.

Officially launched in November 2014, Instaloft is now celebrating its eighth year in business, and in that time, Rob has successfully scaled the business from a one-man-band operating from a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Telford, to a £14 million turnover empire employing over 140 skilled workers across six UK depots.

Rob said: “I’m truly delighted to be nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year given Instaloft’s humble beginnings, and I hope my story inspires other aspiring entrepreneurs embarking on their own journeys to success.

“I founded Instaloft during an incredibly challenging time of my life, drowning in debt and selling off belongings at car boot sales to ensure I had enough to feed my family.

“Although I had no experience in loft installations, I really believed I could make this work. Being shortlisted for this award is testimony to that belief and to what I have achieved – we have gone from £125,000 revenue in year one to £14 million at the close of last year, which is just amazing when I think about how far we’ve come.”

Those who have been shortlisted will next compete in the awards finals on July 1, where Rob will have to deliver a 30-minute presentation to the judging panel. The winners will be announced at the online awards ceremony on July 7.

Founded in 2016, The UK Business Awards, also known as 'The Dons', celebrate the very best of British from all corners of the UK economy, illuminating the finest practices and achievements from every sector of the country’s business community.