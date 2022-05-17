CEO of Telford waste management firm Reconomy up for award

Reconomy CEO Paul Cox

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year UK programme continues to celebrate contributions of entrepreneurs – recognising innovators from across the country who are positively impacting people and their communities and leaving a lasting business legacy.

Victoria Price, EY’s UK private tax leader, said: “Entrepreneurs have and always will be the beating heart of the UK’s economy. The fact this year’s programme has been so tough is testament to the way in which business leaders up and down the country have responded to the challenges posed by the current landscape. Our regional judges have an extremely difficult task ahead of them.”

Mr Cox has been leading Telford-based Reconomy for 23 years. He entered the waste industry at 20 years old, starting as a driver and then subsequently creating and operating various waste and resource management businesses.

He has spearheaded the transformational growth that has created the Reconomy Group of today, providing services to leading brands globally across three verticals – recycle, comply and re-use. His entrepreneurial spirit, desire to enter new markets, passion for great customer service and continuous investment in technology-enablement have underpinned this success, the company said.

Reconomy Group more than doubled its annual revenue during 2021 and now serves customers in 80 countries worldwide.

In 2017, Mr Cox was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Midlands Transformational Leader category. Following that in 2021, Reconomy was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category.

Mr Cox said: “It is such an honour to be recognised in EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 programme. The prodigious growth of the Reconomy Group reflects the enormous amount of hard work by all our employees and sets the business firmly on course to shape the future of the circular economy.”