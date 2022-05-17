Newport printing firm branching out following relocation

Councillor Lee Carter

Printing company AYP Design & Print Limited grew out of space in Newport and is now exploring printing on heat sealed food pouches for a Telford food company to help reduce waste.

The firm is also looking to engage in an agri project at Harper Adams University in Newport which offers food development and agri-tech expertise.

The move to Ni.PARK is enabling the business to broaden its services and contribute to a greener planet.

The company has been looking to move to larger premises for some time and said it highlights its continued commitment to Newport.

AYP is situated alongside other agri-tech businesses on the site on the outskirts of Newport and is already working with them to develop a close-knit Ni.PARK community.

Phase one of the Ni.PARK project has delivered a range of new industrial units on the site and the park is being delivered in association with Harper Adams University to support agri-tech businesses.

With a background in agriculture and a former Harper Adams University student, managing director Martin Hall is also keen to work with the university going forward.

Martin said: “We’re really pleased with the move which is good news for our business and the direction we’re heading in.

“The new premises is a much larger space for us to operate in and one where we can grow our services – particularly the development of sustainable packages which are becoming increasingly popular as businesses look to reduce their carbon footprints and reduce waste.

“We want to work closely with all the businesses at Ni.PARK and support them in any way we can.

“This move has come at the right time for us and we are looking forward to the next stage of our journey.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “AYP is another new addition to Ni.PARK and one which is looking to branch out into sustainable packaging, in addition to its core services.

“This is an example of another local business which is underlining its commitment to Newport, has ambitions to grow and wants to build relationships with other agri-tech businesses on the Ni.PARK site as well as with Harper Adams University.

“The original concept behind NiPark was to develop an agri-tech business park of national and international repute.