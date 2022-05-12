Tributes paid to CEO of independent breed society Holstein UK

Sue Cope

Having worked for the group for over 25 years, the company said Sue Cope took over as CEO in 2018 and has been a driving force behind the business with her wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the dairy sector.

Over the last five years, Sue has been integral in future-proofing the society for the next generation, and her leadership and strategic objectives have delivered confidence to everyone involved in the business and the wider industry, it added.

Sue also held the position as event director at UK Dairy Day, which is held annually at Telford International Centre.

Michael Smale, Holstein UK chairman, said: “We are all extremely saddened to learn of Sue’s untimely passing and our thoughts are with everyone at this incredibly difficult time. Sue was highly respected within the industry and worked tirelessly towards the development of the Holstein UK Group for many years.