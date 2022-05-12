Ryanair agrees winter maintenance deal at Birmingham

Ryanair jets will receive winter maintenance at Birmingham

It will see the airline undertake two lines of heavy maintenance at the group's modern maintenance, repair and operations facility at Birmingham Airport.

Ryanair’s fleet will grow to more than 600 aircraft over the coming years and this agreement will ensure that the airline has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for upcoming winter maintenance seasons.

The budget airline, which operates flights from Birmingham, uses a mix of internal facilities and external suppliers to conduct its heavy maintenance.

Ryanair continues to invest in internal heavy maintenance facilities and this agreement will complement these facilities to ensure the maintenance requirements are more than met over the coming years.

Ryanair’s director of operations Neal McMahon said: “Our five-year growth plan will grow our fleet to over 600 aircraft and we are pleased to announce this agreement with STS Aviation to conduct maintenance at their modern MRO facility in Birmingham this winter. This agreement will allow Ryanair to utilise two heavy maintenance slots, with aircraft coming in nose-to-tail for the upcoming winter season.

"STS Aviation has an excellent reputation for a quality service offering in the industry and we are pleased to be announcing this new deal. This agreement will ensure that Ryanair has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for the winter maintenance season.”

Ian Bartholomew, senior vice president for business development Europe at STS Aviation Services, said: “We are delighted that Ryanair has selected STS Aviation Services to perform nose-to-tail lines of heavy aircraft maintenance at our facility located in Birmingham, UK. This contract win is testament to the professionalism and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to receiving the first aircraft later this year while expanding the relationship and supporting the long-term growth of such a prestigious customer.”