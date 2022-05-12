Parliamentary reception for iconic Chirk employer

Simon Baynes MP with Lisa Crane (senior director, corporate affairs, northern Europe) at the Mondelēz International Parliamentary reception

Mondelēz International, known for Cadbury, Maynards Bassetts, Ritz, and many others has a cocoa-processing plant in Chirk.

It's where fresh milk is added to make Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bars.

So Clwyd South MP, Simon Baynes recently sponsored a parliamentary reception for the company at the House of Commons.

More than 150 MPs and their staff turned up to learn more about the company, its brands and its ongoing work across the UK.

Louise Stigant, Mondelēz International UK managing director, said: “Our annual Parliamentary reception is always a treat for colleagues and MPs alike.

"The event is an opportunity to bring to life our significant contribution to the UK, through our employment of 4,000 people, our footprint of 10 sites including our cocoa-processing plant in Chirk, and the many lives and livelihoods we touch including supporting thousands of families and small businesses - from British Farmers and suppliers to logistics and retail employees.”

Mr Baynes said: “I was delighted to see so many MP colleagues at the event supporting and learning more about the work of Mondelēz International.