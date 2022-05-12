Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manufacturer Craemer lands wheelie big deal with Shropshire Council

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Thousands of recycling bins have begun to be made for households across the Shropshire Council area by Telford manufacturer Craemer.

Councillor Ian Nellins with the new recycling bins made by Craemer
Councillor Ian Nellins with the new recycling bins made by Craemer

Craemer won the contract to produce the bins with the council, following a competitive tendering exercise that attracted interest from businesses across the UK.

The new wheelie bins – for recycling cans, plastic and glass at the kerbside – are available on request, and since January this year more than 75,000 households have placed an order. The first households received their bins last week.

Representatives from Shropshire Council and its waste contractor Veolia were given a look behind the scenes and watched the bins be made at one of the firm's manufacturing facilities at Hortonwood West during a visit on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Councillor Ian Nellins, council cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: "I have been very impressed with the speed of production and how it all comes together.

"It is amazing to see what goes on in the background of these businesses.

"The fact that a Shropshire-based firm will be manufacturing the bins means we will be supporting the county’s economy, and brings environmental benefits as the bins won’t have far to travel to reach their final destination."

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Environment
Politics
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News