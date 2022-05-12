Manufacturer Craemer lands wheelie big deal with Shropshire Council

Councillor Ian Nellins with the new recycling bins made by Craemer

Craemer won the contract to produce the bins with the council, following a competitive tendering exercise that attracted interest from businesses across the UK.

The new wheelie bins – for recycling cans, plastic and glass at the kerbside – are available on request, and since January this year more than 75,000 households have placed an order. The first households received their bins last week.

Representatives from Shropshire Council and its waste contractor Veolia were given a look behind the scenes and watched the bins be made at one of the firm's manufacturing facilities at Hortonwood West during a visit on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Councillor Ian Nellins, council cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: "I have been very impressed with the speed of production and how it all comes together.

"It is amazing to see what goes on in the background of these businesses.