Ludlow company voted in the top 100

Suzanne and Eve Carnall

The Green Woman, based in Ludlow, Shropshire, has won a place in the ‘100 Best Organisations to Escape to in 2022’ based on its ethical credentials and sustainable ethos.

The company, set up by sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall, has already won several awards for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare alternatives including the Fit Pit natural deodorants, Green Cream natural moisturisers and White & Green mineral toothpaste.

The latest award, organised by the Escape The City organisation, aims to highlight companies across the country who deliver on their promises to protect the environment and operate ethically not only in their products and business plans but also in their approach to their staff.

“This is a really exciting award for us because it is decided by votes and comments from our employees. It’s a real boost to know that our staff believe in what we are doing. There were over 13,000 entrants so it’s a fantastic achievement,” said Suzanne Carnall.

The Green Woman was set up by the sisters in 2013 after Eve, who has a chemistry degree and Masters in Environmental Decision Making decided to make her own natural toiletries. She gave some to her sister Suzanne as a present.

Suzanne found the natural deodorant was incredibly effective and abandoned her corporate career to help her sister launch the business making and selling their Fit Pit deodorant from home.

"The business has grown significantly over the last nine years and we now have a wonderful Makery in Ludlow, but everything is still handmade. We have a large range of natural skin and bodycare products now, all of which are still organic, natural, plastic free and suitable for vegans."

She added that the company was passionate about running the business in a way that would have a positive impact on the environment and its staff were all involved in delivering its permaculture principles aimed at global sustainability.