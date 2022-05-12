Ladder for Shropshire: Apprentices help forge future for steelwork fabricator

Nathan Wilcox

Telford-based Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) is a long-standing supporter of the apprenticeship scheme, with numerous members of staff having completed apprentice programmes before continuing with their careers at the fabricator.

Nathan Wilcox will be the latest employee to join the firm, having completed his fabricator-welding apprentice course through SBC Training earlier this year.

Nathan described his apprenticeship experience as a game changer for his career prospects.

“I previously studied for an automotive apprenticeship, but soon realised that it was a difficult industry to get your foot onto the career ladder,” he said.

“I saw the fabricator-welder position and thought it was a good fit for my previous skills.

“Being able to learn the technical and theory side of welding has been fascinating – my job means so much more to me now that I understand the science behind it rather than just pulling the trigger.

“I’ve learned a broad range of skills – and not just practical ones. I have been able to work in a close-knit team at FSP and work on some interesting projects along the way. I’d really like to develop my technical welding knowledge more in the years to come. Who knows where it could take me next?”

Wayne Carter, FSP managing director, who completed a fabricator-welder apprenticeship at the start of his career, reiterated the importance of apprentices to the Fabweld business structure.

“Some of apprentices that we’ve welcomed to the team have stayed with us and developed their roles by studying towards additional industry qualifications. Three have even gone on to achieve first class degrees while working with us,” he said.

“The conventional route to further education doesn’t always suit everyone. Apprentices are invaluable to our business as we can nurture and develop the skills and experience of our team directly in house and match opportunities to the individuals and their personal interests.”

FSP is now looking to recruit its next cohort of apprentices to the team with the support of the Ladder for Shropshire. Vacancies for a health, safety and environment apprenticeship, a warehouse apprenticeship and an additional welding and fabricator apprentice are currently open for applications.

For more information on how to apply, visit the FSP website at www.fsp.co.uk