Doggy daycare business K9 Anytime to hold its largest ever open day

K9 Anytime looks after more than 200 dogs every week

K9 Anytime, the brainchild of local entrepreneurs Luke Bird and Tom Haynes, is expecting more than 200 people to visit its Cotsbrook Farm site near Shifnal on Sunday to get a glimpse of the award-winning facilities and meet the ever-expanding team that look after more than 200 dogs every week.

The free of charge event will give owners the opportunity to explore the indoor and outdoor play paddocks and the grooming suite, whilst also taking a look at how their pup might enjoy a night away from home in the Shropshire countryside.

Over £100,000 has been invested into creating a home away from home and the duo are now setting their sights on further expansion by launching a second venue in Newport or Shrewsbury.

The hunt is on to find the ideal location, which will be rural but close to A, B or M roads and will feature generous outdoor space, fields or paddocks, with brick barns or farm buildings that can be converted.

“We’ve waited nearly three years to host another open day, so Sunday is going to be very special, with 200 people already signed up and plenty of space for more visitors to turn up on the day,” said Tom, director of K9 Anytime.

“The pandemic has seen a massive rise in the number of dog owners locally and, as we get back to a more normal life, the need for a safe, secure and fun environment for them to leave their furry friends in has also increased.

“Sunday will be for humans only and will give us the opportunity to showcase all the facilities we have at K9 Anytime, whilst also explaining the grooming services, our socialisation walks and all the amazing raw foods and treats we have in our very own pantry.

“All nine members of the team will also be available on the day to chat to owners about their requirements and how we can help provide a great place for them to leave their dogs for the day or overnight.”

The K9 Anytime open day will feature a selection of beers, coffees, prosecco and a BBQ.