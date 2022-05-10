New innovation studio for entrepreneurs opens in Telford

BUSINESS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 4/5/22 Attending the launch of Maxi House Innovation Studio, (left) director Tim Loft, (right) operations director Nigel Birch, at Halesfield 20, Telford..

Developed by local entrepreneur Tim Luft, the Maxi House Innovation Studio at Halesfield has been established as a way of removing barriers to entrepreneurs who are looking to scale their businesses from the Midlands.

The venture uniquely combines an approved ‘Start-up and Innovator’ visa endorsement body for the UK Home Office, with a dedicated business support studio in one venue.

Its team is operating to support entrepreneurs seeking to rapidly grow their businesses, and can now also support overseas individuals who require a business visa to move to the UK, set up, and develop their business.

Using his experience as a mentor for the UK Government Global Entrepreneur Programme, personally supporting over 50 new international start-ups in the past seven years, and as an entrepreneur establishing his own technology companies leading the way in the use of virtual and augmented reality, Tim views this as a precursor to a shift in the way we view and support entrepreneurship, particularly from abroad.

He said: “Attracting entrepreneurs with high-value, high-growth potential businesses, not only locally, but from overseas will be a real boost to Telford and the region.

“Too often overseas entrepreneurs assume their only route to growth in the UK is to set up in London. We can redress this misconception by promoting the unique opportunities available in the Midlands, and Telford in particular, via a dedicated package of support”.

Tim said in addition to its visa endorsing capacity, The Innovation Studio, based at Halesfield 20, is an ideal location to visit the delivery team – with a series of training rooms, co-working space, innovation breakout rooms and technology demonstration suites fully available for all members.

It will help to remove barriers to growth and address a number of core business functions including finance – ensuring businesses are investment-ready and introducing potential angel investors.

Business development director, Nigel Birch, added: "We hope to establish the studio as a unique service in the region which will support the most entrepreneurial starts-ups and help them scale their business rapidly and efficiently."