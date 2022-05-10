Walter Gleeson, co-founder of musicMagpie

It includes the co-founder of a global online sales giant, a former head of operations at 10 Downing Street, a man who has shared the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua, and the winners of several Queen’s Awards.

The conference, which will run alongside a showcase of Shropshire businesses, is being held at the Mercure Telford Centre hotel on June 8 – two days before the chamber presents its annual business awards.

Headlining the conference will be Walter Gleeson, the co-founder of musicMagpie who has recently become a shareholder and director of AFC Telford United.

Mr Gleeson has set up a new company, Highclear Investments, bringing together a team of experienced experts to inspire, innovate, motivate and discover new and emerging young ‘tech-stars’.

Among other high-profile speakers is Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce and former head of operations at 10 Downing Street.

Business psychologist Heidi Hunter-Cope will be delivering a presentation during the morning session on how companies can get recruitment strategies right more often.

With former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno appearing as guest speaker at the business awards on June 10, there’s also a boxing theme to the conference.

Joe Lockley, founder of fast-expanding Bright Star Boxing in Shifnal which is helping people who have fallen out of mainstream education, will be sharing his inspirational story.

There will also be two panel debates at the conference – one looking at skills and training, and the other turning the spotlight on manufacturing and engineering.

Confirmed panelists include representatives from Grainger & Worrall of Bridgnorth and Beaver Bridges of Shrewsbury, plus Telford College, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and In-Comm Training.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “There has never been a week quite like this for the local business community.

“Staging a conference and showcase in the build-up to our awards gives us the chance to bring top-level speakers to the county, to tackle the issues that matter to our local business community. It really is going to be an incredible week.”

Tickets for the conference, showcase and business awards are now available. See www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com, email awards@shropshire-chamber.co.uk, or call the team on 01952 208200 or 01743 460486.

The full conference programme is:

10am: Opening remarks

10.10am: Shevaun Haviland, British Chambers of Commerce

10.30am: Recruitment: How To Get It Right More Often, Heidi Hunter

11.45am: Skills and Training panel debate – with Graham Guest, James Staniforth, and Gareth Jones

12.30pm: Lunch, networking, and chance to visit the expo

1.30pm: Manufacturing and engineering panel debate – featuring Grainger & Worrall, and Beaver Bridges

2.00pm: Joe Lockley, Bright Star Boxing