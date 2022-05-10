Global agency Youwe expands UK footprint with acquisition of Shrewsbury-based Fisheye

The merger strengthens Youwe’s presence, capabilities and technical expertise in the UK, whilst enabling Fisheye to become a member of Youwe’s full-service portfolio and wider international family of over 300 digital specialists. The merger will also provide customers in the UK with a complete digital growth package.

In 2019 Youwe successfully merged with Leeds-based MarCom specialist company Successflow, which rebranded to Youwe UK in 2020. The Fisheye merger therefore marks the groups second exciting addition on UK soil, with both companies working together with clients including Schneider Electric, Henry Schein, Outdoor Toys and David Nieper.

Rob Wiek, CEO of Youwe, said: “With the addition of Fisheye, we are not only strengthening our footprint in the UK, but also expanding our commerce and marketing activities with a group of highly qualified and proven professionals. This helps us to position our cross solution offering much better.

“Together with strong partners including Magento (Adobe), Commercetools, Spryker, Marketo, Pimcore, Drupal, Alumio and the AI-platform Symson, Youwe is now even better equipped to offer future-proofed value and solutions to businesses in the UK and across the globe.”