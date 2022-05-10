Beauty brand Heaven Skincare moves to new Telford HQ

Heaven Skincare's new HQ

The business has moved from its previous premises in Shifnal to a larger head office, factory and training centre at Access442, Hadley Park.

The interior of the 63,000 sq ft HQ is decorated in modern cream and black to create a chic and modern working environment, complete with statement orchid displays and a living moss wall; while the ground floor space is where Heaven’s world-renowned anti-ageing skincare range is now produced and bottled.

“I’ve wanted to have my factory, head office and a training school all under one roof for such a long time and our new premises mean we can do just that,” said Deborah. “It also allows us to expand our staff training even further to include aesthetics, so we can offer our customers an even better service across our Heaven salons.

“My daughter Ella Jane headed up the move and worked closely with Shrewsbury-based office fit-out specialists AGS Projects from initial planning right through to the finished project. The result is a stunning work space that our staff – and our family dogs – love being in."

The new headquarters is only a few miles from where Deborah started Heaven at her kitchen table more than a quarter of a century ago.

Founded in 1995, the multi-million pound beauty business has since carved out a global reputation for its age-defying creams and skin-saving supplements, and boasts a client list that reads like an A-list who’s who.