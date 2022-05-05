VIP opening for Staffordshire’s biggest ever gym

Mo Chaudry outside his M Club 2 in Trent Vale

Peter Coates, co-founder of bet365 and chairman of Stoke City football club, will cut the ribbon and unveil a commemorative plaque at M Club Spa and Fitness in Stoke-on-Trent on May 27.

The three-storey club is housed in a huge £12 million, 70,000 sq ft expansion of the Waterworld leisure resort at Festival Park in Hanley, which includes more than 300 pieces of cutting-edge equipment, plus an indoor pool and running track.

The official opening ceremony will begin at 12 noon, followed by a tour of the complex for invited guests. A ticketed celebration event with live entertainment will also be held in the evening.

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry, owner and founder of M Club, said: “We are delighted and honoured that Peter has agreed to perform our official opening. Not only is he Stoke born-and-bred, but he is a hugely respected entrepreneur and businessman who has done incredible things for the area.

“This is the biggest single project I have ever done – I wanted to create the best gym in Staffordshire. It’s lovely to be involved in a business I’m so passionate about, and which improves people’s lifestyles.”

The new M Club has top-of-the-range treadmills, cross trainers, line steppers, rowers, and lateral trainers, plus a functional training zone, free weights area, and Olympic-standard weightlifting racks.

There are also rooms for physiotherapy and sports massage, a large yoga studio, ladies-only gym area, spinning studio and another large studio area which will be used for fitness classes.

Mr Chaudry added: “Times have been tough for everyone, so it is nice to have been able to do something really positive like this for the people of Stoke-on-Trent, creating jobs for local people in the process."

M Club is one of several brands created and managed by Mr Chaudry who was brought up in Telford.

He is also the chairman of Waterworld Leisure Resort in Stoke-on-Trent, Pulse Group which designs and supplies commercial fitness equipment with customers across more than 30 countries, and commercial property company M Investment Group.