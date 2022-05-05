Airport fast-track security lane sales put on hold

Queues for security at Birmingham Airport have been a big problem in recent days

No new bookings will be taken for the "foreseeable future" but all existing fast-track bookings – to avoid long queues for checks – will be honoured.

The airport dealt with 57,000 departing passengers between last Friday and Bank Holiday Monday with some missing flights because of security queues of up to three hours.

It had 5,200 people depart on Thursday and is expecting to handle more than 17,000 on Friday.

The airport has had roughly double the number of bookings the fast-track facility can cater for which is why the decision to pause further bookings for the foreseeable future has been taken.

“Our priority is making sure every departing customer makes their flight," said head of corporate affairs and marketing Simon Evans.

In relation to security queues he added: “There is no quick fix to this problem, but we are tackling it. Week by week, our deployable security resources are increasing. Our new security officers, once trained and deployed, will help reduce customer wait times. In addition, we are bolstering our front-of-house team to ensure customers benefit from speedy information and improved service.

“As always, our message to departing customers is: Help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners."