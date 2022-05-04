Slowdown in UK DIY activity impacts Luceco revenue

Luceco has its UK sales base on Stafford Park in Telford

The Telford-based firm expects results for 2022 to be lower on year due to the market normalising after a strong 2021.

The electrical products manufacturer said revenue for the quarter was three per cent lower on year after seeing demand for higher-margin wiring accessories slump.

For 2022, Luceco expects revenue to be £15 million below 2021 levels and adjusted operating profit – which strips out exceptional and other one-off items – £10 million lower.

Revenue for 2021 was £228.2 million and adjusted operating profit was £39 million.

Sales have decreased this year as customers overstocked their supply chains in 2021, it said.