Kay's business goes from strength to strength

By Paul Jenkins

A Bridgnorth woman who was made redundant has launched her own enterprise with the help of county business consultants.

Kay Heseltine

Kay Heseltine, formerly an in-house graphic designer for a large wildlife company, completed a business start up course with town-based business consultants Good2Great when she lost her job.

“After being made redundant I decided the time was right to start working for myself. I have two young children and having my own business enables more flexibility,” she explained.

Operating from her home in Bridgnorth, Kay is currently working with a range of clients in the town and and across Shropshire.

She said: “I am a visual storyteller. By getting to the heart of a business I can create artwork that tells its story consistently - across all marketing communication.

“I offer the complete design package, from initial design through to completed printed product or online product.

“The support I have received from Good2Great has been invaluable.

“Since completing the start-up course, I’m more confident and have the tools needed to start and grow my new business."

The business programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Telford and Wrekin Council.

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund

Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

