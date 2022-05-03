Rachel joins Shropshire Chamber’s team of directors

Rachel Owen

Rachel Owen joined the organisation 12 years ago and has held a series of different positions including trade administrator, training co-ordinator, relationship manager, and most recently membership manager.

She has now been promoted to a new role as director of member engagement, effective from May 1.

Telford born and bred Rachel said: “I’m honoured and very excited to have been given this opportunity to play such an integral role in increasing our member engagement and supporting the wider business community.

“On a personal level, it has also shown me how much I have grown over my years with the chamber, and I feel privileged to be in this position.”

She added: “Prior to joining the chamber, I was working in leisure and hospitality. I always wanted to support young people, and 12 years ago there was an opportunity to work on the Future Jobs Fund programme.

“It was a six-month contract at the chamber which led to a full-time position as an administrator, and I’ve part of the team ever since.

“The thing I love most about Shropshire Chamber is the fact that no two days are the same. The team, here are great; we all support each other . . . and all enjoy a good quiz too.”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “This is a well-earned appointment for Rachel, who has built up a rounded knowledge of what we are, and why we exist through her involvement in so many aspects of chamber activities.