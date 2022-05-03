Mum launches permanent online fitness training after launching in lockdown

Gemma Gibbons

Gemma Gibbons, a qualified personal trainer, is passionate about fitness and when Covid-19 hit she immediately began zoom sessions to ensure people could still access exercise classes.

The online classes have continued to grow and last month a new website was launched as a digital resource for people battling the work/life balance while trying to stay healthy.

She said: “As a working mother, I know the constraints people face so I put together this programme to meet the needs of a holistic fitness plan that will fit into any schedule.

“I wanted to provide a fitness programme that focuses on optimal movement, being strong and feeling good – and I didn’t want people who were unable to attend physical classes to face barriers to fitness.”

The new website – www.gemsfitnesspt.co.uk – offers four live real-time workouts a week, which are then saved for playback and catch up anytime to suit your lifestyle.

There is also nutritional support, information and recipes available for members and people can log in anywhere and anytime with minimal space, so everyone can fit exercise into their day.

“As well as offering flexible and accessible classes I want to help people who struggle with motivation or are bored of always doing the same routines,” added Gemma.

“The clients I work with at the moment are all working various hours in various job roles with families or other commitments that mean without the online classes they just wouldn’t be able to work on their health and fitness.

“I want to look after my own body and achieve healthy living for myself and my family and I want to help as many other people as possible to do this too.”